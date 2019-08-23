Students cannot be ferried in goods vehicles, says DPI

Despite it being illegal, students are still being ferried in goods vehicles, a practice primarily prevalent among low-budget schools across the State.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has issued directions to school managements banning the use of these vehicles.

In a circular issued last week, the department said that strict action will be taken against those school managements found violating this rule.

“If anybody finds that schools are making students commute in these vehicles, they can complain to the jurisdictional Block Education Officer (BEO). We have instructed BEOs to file a complaint before the District Education Regulatory Authority and act as per the orders issued by the authority,” said officials.

The warning was issued after the department received complaints that schools were using goods vehicles to ferry students for inter-school competitions and fests, sports meets, excursions and conferences. At a video conference held recently, the Chief Secretary too, had instructed Deputy Commissioners to crack down on this.

“It is the responsibility of school managements to ensure the safety of children. If a school uses goods vehicle for transportation and incidents like accidents occur, then the school concerned will be held responsible and legal action will be initiated against the school,” read the circular.

Schools, when questioned by officials, said that they had no option but to rely on goods vehicles as they did not have their own fleet of buses. They also argued that hiring buses was expensive and that most parents would not send their children on these trips if they charged a fee. In response, officials have instructed managements to approach the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation or other corporations that provide buses on rent for a reasonable price.

Mullahalli Suri, president of the Parents’ Association, said that this practice was in place despite several warnings. “Apart from initiating action against school managements, the authorities should suspend the licence of the driver,” he said.

D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that it was a welcome move towards ensuring the safety of students. “It is prevalent in North Karnataka and several rural areas. Hopefully, action will be initiated against the school managements if they do not comply,” he said. While the practice is common in rural districts, it is also present in Bengaluru. As recently as June this year, a goods vehicle carrying 19 students to a sports met with an accident near J.P. Nagar in Mathikere when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two students and a teacher were injured.