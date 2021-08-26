Students cannot attend classes if parents not jabbed: Mandya DC

MYSURU

26 August 2021 19:04 IST

Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi said in Mandya on Thursday that the students will not be allowed to attend physical classes in schools that were reopened recently if their parents are not vaccinated. It is mandatory for the parents of the school and college-going children to get themselves vaccinated, she added.

Speaking after reviewing the vaccination coverage in Mandya district, she said the teachers of both government as well as private schools and PU colleges can take physical classes only after producing the RT-PCR negative report and vaccination certificate. “Action can be taken against those teachers who fail to get immunised,” she warned.

Amidst the fears of a third wave of COVID-19, as many as 54,700 doses of vaccines are expected to arrive in Mandya soon. Mandya urban and rural would get 7,000 doses and 7,700 doses respectively while Malavalli and Maddur would get 8,000 each. K.R. Pet and Nagamangala will get 6,000 doses each while 7,000 doses would be allotted to Pandavapura and 5,000 to Srirangapatna, she told the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

The officers must coordinate and ensure that all eligible populations are vaccinated. The local officers and the department heads must lay emphasis on vaccination, she said, adding that emphasis should be on the taluks that have reported low vaccination coverage.

The vaccination has to be stepped up amidst the fears of a third wave and the Health Department should get support from all other departments in achieving the vaccination goals, Ms. Aswathi said. “100 per cent vaccination of 18-plus populations is our target.”

She told the officers to form groups and send them to villages to persuade the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest for protection against the virus.