ADVERTISEMENT

Students can be part of Asteroid Search Campaign

December 29, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru is facilitating an asteroid search campaign where students get to work on actual data from the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in collaboration with Hands-on Universe, India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The campaign is part of the International Asteroid Search Campaign conducted by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). Students/ interested people will be given datasets of photographs taken by the telescope to analyse and training on how to report them.

In the case of a discovery, the students’/volunteers’ names will be listed as part of the preliminary discoveries. There will be further observations over a few years. If confirmed, the student/team who discovered it will be allowed to name the asteroid. All participants will receive a certificate endorsed by IHOU, IASC, PanSTARRS and NASA on successful completion, a press release from COSMOS, Mysuru said.

Participation is free, and anyone interested in astronomy who meets the requirements is encouraged to apply.

Requirements

A student/volunteer must be 14 years old; the students/volunteers are expected to have a personal laptop or desktop; internet accessibility and basic computer skills.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/FDCUdXHuzFU5H8b88

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US