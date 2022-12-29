Students can be part of Asteroid Search Campaign

December 29, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS), Mysuru is facilitating an asteroid search campaign where students get to work on actual data from the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in collaboration with Hands-on Universe, India.

The campaign is part of the International Asteroid Search Campaign conducted by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). Students/ interested people will be given datasets of photographs taken by the telescope to analyse and training on how to report them.

In the case of a discovery, the students’/volunteers’ names will be listed as part of the preliminary discoveries. There will be further observations over a few years. If confirmed, the student/team who discovered it will be allowed to name the asteroid. All participants will receive a certificate endorsed by IHOU, IASC, PanSTARRS and NASA on successful completion, a press release from COSMOS, Mysuru said.

Participation is free, and anyone interested in astronomy who meets the requirements is encouraged to apply.

Requirements

A student/volunteer must be 14 years old; the students/volunteers are expected to have a personal laptop or desktop; internet accessibility and basic computer skills.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/FDCUdXHuzFU5H8b88