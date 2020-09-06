Karnataka

Student’s body to reach Bidarfrom Ukraine tomorrow

Amar S. Biradar

Amar S. Biradar  

Efforts by senior Congress leader Eshwar Khandre from Bhalki in association with the Embassy of India in Kiev in Ukraine and the Ambassador of India in Ukraine bore fruit as the body of a 20-year-old MBBS student, Amar Shaliwan Biradar, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his hostel in Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, is expected to reach his native place on September 8.

Ukraine authorities would transport the body by air through Turkish Airlines to Bengaluru on September 7. It would be transported to Hyderabad in the early hours of September 8 and reach his native, Kadlabad in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, by evening the same day.

Amar Biradar joined the MBBS course at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine last year. He was found dead in the hostel. However, the exact cause of the death is not known.

