Student’s body reaches Bidar from Ukraine

The body of a 19-year-old MBBS student Amar Shaliwan Biradar who died under mysterious circumstances in Ukraine about 10 days ago reached his native place in Bidar district on Tuesday.
The last rites were performed at an agricultural field in Kadlabad village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar late on Tuesday night.
The family received the mortal remains at Hyderabad airport in a pre-embalmed, hermetically sealed coffin along with the post-mortem reports that state the cause of death as due to heavy collective injuries sustained after an accidental fall from the seventh floor of an apartment.
The student’s uncle Pavan Biradar speaking to The Hindu said that his nephew was admitted for the MBBS course at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine through a Hyderabad-based agent in the last academic year.
On August 28 this year, the agent informed the family members about Amar’s death. “Though the agent stated that Amar had jumped from the seventh floor of the rented apartment, we still do not know the exact cause of his death,” Mr. Pavan Biradar said.
After sustained efforts through the Embassy of India in Kiev in Ukraine, the Ambassador of India in Ukraine and Congress senior leader Eshwar Khandre, the body was finally flown from Ukraine to Bengaluru on Turkish Airlines. It was brought to Bhalki on an ambulance on Tuesday evening.
