Students’ body oppose Mysore varsity move on admissions

Student activists in Mysuru have taken a strong objection to University of Mysore’s move to not increase the number of admissions in the government Maharani Commerce and Management College in Mysuru by more than 15 percent from the next academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the academic council meeting of the University held on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath spoke on restricting admissions in Maharani Commerce College, Mysuru. The Mysuru district committee of AIDSO has condemned the decision.

Quoting media reports, the AIDSO said Prof. Loknath stated that the number of admissions for B. Com seats in Maharani Commerce College should not be increased by more than 15 per cent. While discussing increasing the admission limit of Maharani College of Commerce and Management for B. Com course for the year 2024-25 from 690 to 1,100, the Vice-chancellor said at the meeting that the admissions should not be increased by 15 per cent from the next academic year, citing intake capacity and infrastructure reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the academic council approved the increase in intake of seats at the college for the current year citing the future of the students.

AIDSOs Mysore district committee demanded that the increase in admissions should be continued in the interest of students. Apart from the lack of basic facilities in the college, curbing further admissions is an “anti-student” attitude, and the AIDSO demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

The decision to reduce admissions would force students to take admissions in private colleges. The government says that if any student comes to a government college and asks for admission, that student should be given admission and he or she should get an education. On the contrary, the university has taken a decision which goes against the welfare of the students, the AIDSO said, in its statement here.

“We respect that the university has the authority to make decisions on academics and admissions in colleges. However, if there are no basic facilities in government colleges, the university and the government should take responsibility and develop the facilities and not take such an anti-educational stand,” said Swathi, District Vice President, AIDSO, in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.