Students block Karnataka CM’s car demanding laptops

Students of Rani Channamma University block the car of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he arrived to lay the foundation stone for the university’s new building in Hire Bagewadi village near Belagavi on December 22, 2021.   | Photo Credit: badiger p.k.

Students of Rani Channamma University blocked the car of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he arrived to lay the foundation stone for the university’s new building in Hire Bagewadi village near Belagavi on December 22.

They shouted slogans against the Karnataka Government for failing to keep its promise of giving laptops to students.

They claimed that the Karnataka Government is yet to provide them with laptops despite announcing the scheme a year ago. They need the gadgets to complete their projects and assignments.

Their other demands include full resumption of scholarships to SC/ST/OBC students, proper hostel facilities, filling of vacancies among teachers and staff.


Dec 22, 2021

