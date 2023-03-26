ADVERTISEMENT

Students attacked by honey bees write exam at hospital

March 26, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Some of the students who were on their way to write the entrance examination for Karnataka Adarsha Vidyalaya at Kushtagi were attacked by honey bees on Sunday. The injured students were admitted to a nearby hospital and, some of the injured students, wrote the examination at the hospital.

The students were at Christ King School, one of the examination centres, when the honey bees attacked them.

As per the information provided by the Kushtagi authorities, three students were admitted to the hospital where they wrote the examination. The authorities told media representatives that no student who was attacked by bees was deprived of writing the examination.

“I visited the place. Honey bees attacked four students. One sustained minor injuries and took the examination at the designated centre. The other three were admitted to a local hospital. We immediately acted upon and made arrangements for the injured students to write the examination from the hospital itself. Upon proper treatment, they were discharged,” M.A. Radder, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Koppal, told The Hindu.

