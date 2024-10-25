Students asked to update skills to face challenges in a competitive world

The Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura organised a training session in TV anchoring for journalism students of various affiliate colleges on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the one-day training programme, students were given an introduction to the art of reading news on television and hands-on experience.

Students of BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BCA and BBM courses of various degree colleges of the district as well as teachers, research students, undergraduate and postgraduate students and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Omkar Kakade urged all trainees to update their communication skills and develop confidence in themselves to face challenges in the profession.

“True success can be achieved only when various skill-sets are picked up, updated and practised in the competitive world,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the television studio visit and television anchoring training programme organized for girl students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there is no dearth of jobs for well-trained and enthusiastic journalists in the mainstream media and various emerging fields.

“Once you master the required skills, you can get employment anywhere in the sector,” he said.

“Becoming a TV anchor is not just about passion it also requires proper training, clean language, confidence and smart skills. These kinds of skill development workshops really help in making significant achievement,” he said.

Assistant Professor Sandeep Naik welcomed the gathering with introductory remarks.

Research scholars Sushma Pawar, M.S. Philomena and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.