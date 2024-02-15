Students asked to participate in reformation process

February 15, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Supreme Court advocate Leena Dabiru has said that to safeguard the constitutional values, students should participate in reformation process and in debate and decision making process.

She was delivering a special lecture on “Constitution of India and Practical Aspects of Writ Petition” at KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Thursday.

She highlighted the principles laid down in the preamble to achieve social, economic and political justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Leena Dabiru said that there was a need to bring awareness about the importance of public interest litigation to protect the rights of the people and called upon the students to educate the people about fundamental rights.

Principal of the college Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri presided over the function and alumni Dr. Devaraja Raichur, was present. Faculty member Prof. Swapna Somayaji welcomed the gathering and student representative Chaitra Bhat proposed vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.