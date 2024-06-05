Students asked to contribute towards environment protection

Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation and Professor of Civil Engineering at KLE Technological University M.R. Patil has called upon students to contribute whatever possible in their little capacity towards ensuring a greener tomorrow by taking part in green initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering a talk on Global Warming; Environment Issues and Policy at the Environment Day programme jointly organised by The Hindu and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at CIC English Medium School at Adargunchi near Hubballi on Wednesday.

Elaborating on how human beings have caused damage to the environment through their acts in the last two centuries, Prof. Patil how industrial development, vehicles and modern amenities have adversely impacted nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Patil also told them about how they can take small initiatives like avoiding long showers, stopping the use plastic, unnecessarily using air conditioners, by using bicycles instead of motor vehicles and others in order to prevent further damage to the environment.

“You should not only plant saplings and make others do so but also educate others in your family on the damage they are causing to nature out of ignorance,” he said.

Plant Manager, BPCL, Dharwad, Senthil Dhayal emphasised on the need to save fuel and energy in the interest of the future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating a story, he called upon the children to understand what is important for their lives and why protecting environment is important for them.

Mr. Senthil said that they have a crucial role to play in saving the environment as they are the future of the country.

Essay contest

Earlier, an essay competition was held on the topic, Environment Day, in which scores of students took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Manju Kammar, teacher Raksha Doddamani coordinated the event, while teachers Ashwini Hattikal and Rajeshwari Pyatimath acted as judges for the contest. The dignitaries handed over certificates and medals to the winners of the essay contest.

Winners

Juniors: Tanishka R. Kammar, Sinchana Mugannavar and M.D. Huzaif Baig. Consolation: Shafiya Mishrikotie and Sneha M. Kusugal.

Seniors: Prateek Chikkmath; Raghavendra Purtageri and Asma Badami. Consolation: Preetam Harti and Anjali Pattar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.