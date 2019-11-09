Student’s appeal to CM on elephant menace

A video clip by a schoolgirl appealing to the Chief Minister to initiate measures to counter elephant-human conflict in Sakleshpur taluk has been shared widely on social media. Vismaya, a student of Government Lower Primary School at Hosagadde in Sakleshpur taluk, did the video with the help of her relatives.

In the video, the girl says she saw a tusker on the school campus on Thursday and that left her and her friends in a shock. “We may encounter elephants any time in the village. We are ready to leave our place and stay somewhere else; provide us with proper relief,” she says, addressing to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

A tusker took a stroll in the village on Thursday. Villagers have made videos of the animal walking on the main street of the village.

Around 60 elephants spread into many groups have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks. People in the two taluks have been demanding that the elephants be captured and relocated. More than 60 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 10 years in Hassan district.