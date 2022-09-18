Students and parents complain of poor quality uniform cloths being distributed this year

They say the cloths are too thin and transparent

Amidst allegations of widespread corruption in the functioning of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, students and parents have now complained that the cloths for school uniforms distributed in Tumakuru, Mandya, and Mysuru, are of a poor quality.

Complaints have come from Tumakuru, the home district of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, who is already under a cloud after Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging widespread corruption in the department.

A girl showing the low quality of uniform cloth given at the Government school in Gubbi taluk.

Issue flagged earlier

The cloths distributed to students are too thin and transparent, especially unsuitable for girl students, parents and members of School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) have alleged. Multiple headmasters and Block Education Officers confirmed to The Hindu that the cloths distributed were of a lower quality compared to the previous years, and they had flagged the issue with higher authorities in the department.

C.G. Lokesh, parents of two girl students in Gubbi Taluk, Tumakuru, said teachers at his daughters’ school distributed unstitched uniform cloths on September 4.

“The cloths are very thin and are transparent. It is impossible for girl students to get them stitched. I have lodged complaints against the same with both the headmaster and the BEO. We had heard of allegations of 40% commission, but we seem to be experiencing it now,” he said.

“On receiving complaints, we questioned the firm supplying the cloth. But they said they were supplying as per tender norms. We have sent a detailed report with samples of the cloth to the Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction (DDPI) and the Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy,” said Somashekhar, BEO, Gubbi Taluk.

A headmaster of a government primary school from Mysuru district, who did not wish to be named said they had also received several complaints of poor quality clothes and they had verified the clothes distributed this year with those distributed in the previous years. “It is evident that the distributor has sent lower quality clothes. We have flagged the issue with higher ups in the Department,” he said.