Students, among others, take part in walkathon organised under SVEEP initiative in Kalaburagi

January 09, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With an intent to motivate people to actively exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner, the Kalaburagi district administration, under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, organised a walkathon here on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Students from different education institutions, members of various organizations and a group of differently abled persons too participated in the walkathon from Jagat Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of district SVEEP Committee Bhanwar Singh Meena and Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil appealed to the voters, especially the youth, to come forward for registration as voters and exercising their right to vote.

Ms. Fauzia Tarannum said that workshops, seminars and campaigns have been organized at various places and officials have persuaded residents to get themselves enrolled as voters.

She added that more such activities will be held in the district under the SVEEP initiative to sensitise voters about their voting rights.

