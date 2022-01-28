No one with people’s blessings with be orphaned: Siddaramaiah

This is applicable to me as well as to Ibrahim, says the ex-CM

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back at C.M. Ibrahim, who decided to quit the Congress and membership of the Legislative Council, saying that he “would not be orphaned” in State politics as long as he has the blessing and support of the people of the State.

“No one will be orphaned as long as they have blessings of the people of the State. This is applicable to me as well as to Mr. Ibrahim,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. On Thursday, Mr. Ibrahim, who was upset over being denied the Leader of the Opposition post in the Council, targeted Mr. Siddaramaiah and said that the latter would be “orphaned.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that Mr. Ibrahim would not eventually quit the party and join the JD(S). In the past, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda denied him the Rajya Sabha ticket. He would speak to him to convince him to stay in the party, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. Mr. Ibrahim was his close friend and he was one of those who advised him to contest from Badami constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections. “I will take his comments positively. Let his anger come down. I will meet him,” the former Chief Minister said.