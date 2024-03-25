ADVERTISEMENT

Student writes mock exam

March 25, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

A Class 10 student from Ranebennur taluk staged a protest along with his parents by writing mock examination in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Haveri on Monday saying that the headmaster of his school had deprived him of an opportunity to write the SSLC examination by giving false information about his hall ticket.

Abhishek Jaramalla of Government High School of Haranagiri in Ranbennur taluk wrote the mock exam in protest, with the support of Students Federation of India (SFI).

Abhishek’s parents, who accompanied him, said that because of health issues, their son could not attend classes in January. And, consequently, they submitted all the required documents pertaining to their son’s medical treatment to the school authorities. However, he was still denied hall ticket, they said.

