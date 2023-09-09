Student whose letter CM posted on X meets him in Hubballi

September 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Hubballi airport and was leaving for Dharwad to attend the inauguration of Krishi Mela, he had a girl student whose letter he had posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) a day before waiting to meet him.

Asha Nehru Patil, the class IX student from Jagadguru Fakkireshwara Government High School, Malali in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district, had written a thank you letter to the Chief Minister after he announced extension of the scheme to distribute egg, banana and chikki to class IX and X students.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had posted the letter on X on Friday and said that her letter had made his objective of implementing the scheme more meaningful. “Our government’s main objective is to further brighten the lives such innocent children and the letter has further boosted my resolve to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous Karnataka”, he had tweeted.

On being informed about the girl’s presence at the airport, the Chief Minister, before leaving for Dharwad, met and thanked her for her concern.