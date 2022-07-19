Student who wanted exams postponed mailed hoax bomb threat

He created an email id in the name of a Kannada actor

A day after a hoax bomb threat mail sent the management, students and parents of National Hill View Public School into a tizzy, the Rajarajeshwarinagar police tracked down the mail to a class X boy of the same school who had sent the mail from his father’s laptop to get the upcoming tests postponed.

The police said the boy had created an email in the name of Kannada film actor Huccha Venkat and mailed it on Sunday before coming to school and witnessed the entire drama on Monday. But the boy got scared noticing the police deploying the bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage teams to comb the area. Tracking the IP address, the police zeroed in on the house and confronted the boy, who confessed to the crime.

Lakshman Nimbaragi, DCP, west division, said that the school had announced the unit tests schedule from July 21. The boy was not prepared and was scared that he would fail. He planned to get the exams postponed by sending the hoax mail .

The boy attended school on Monday and told his classmates that the tests are going to be postponed, but his friends did not take him seriously thinking that he is playing a prank.

“The boy is meritorious and is liked by all the teachers and staff in the school. His parents are shocked and embarrassed. The boy thought that the school would postpone the tests and never anticipated the repercussion,” a senior police officer said.

“Considering his background and his future, we have decided to counsel him and his parents and take an undertaking from them according to the procedure to close the case,” the officer added.

Panic had gripped the school soon after the staff opened the mail on Monday and they alerted the police. The school shifted 1,500 children and staff to the adjacent school for safety and the police cordoned off the area for combing operations to check the premises before declaring it as a hoax. The school declared a day’s holiday.