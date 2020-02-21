Student who shouted pro-Pak slogans had links with Naxals, says CM Yediyurappa

MYSURU

The Chief Minister, however, did not elaborate on his claims.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa claimed on Friday that the student who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru had links to Naxals.

However, the Chief Minister, did not elaborate but said that forces and organisations who instigated the girl should be investigated first. “What is important is that there are organizations behind it influencing the youth, and action should be initiated against such forces. Otherwise there will be no end to it. Prima facie, it is apparent that there is a conspiracy to disturb peace in the society,” said Mr. Yediyurappa.

In the days to come, investigation taken up will prove who instigated the youth to chant pro-Pakistan slogans, said the CM.

The college student, identified as Amulya Leona, was charged with sedition after she chanted “Pakistan zindabad” at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act attended by All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Yediyurappa said, “if organisations that are behind her are inquired into, things will come out. It is clear that she had links with Naxals in the past. In this backdrop, she should be punished and action should be taken against organisations that are behind here.”

Amulya’s father himself has said she should be punished and should not get bail and that he will not seek protection for her, the chief minister added.

Police will also be questioning the organisers of the event in connection with the incident, official sources said.