Student washed away in canal

YADGIR

10 January 2022 20:08 IST

A second PU student was washed away in the Shahapur Branch Canal of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NRBC) when he went there along with his friends for a swim on Sunday. The body was found some three-four kilometres away near Tokapur village in Shahapur taluk.

The deceased was identified as Ningappa Basavaraj (18), a native of Hulkal village, who was studying in the Morarji Desai Residential School near Bevinahalli (J) village in Shahapur taluk.

Meanwhile, the parents of the student denied that their son went for a swim with his friends and sought immediate action against what they said negligence on the part of the principal, warden and other staff of the school.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya visited the spot and the school and expressed condolences to the victim’ s family. She also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somnal and others were present.