Student tests positive

A student appearing for the SSLC examination tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Saturday. The laboratory test result of the sample collected from the student reached the district administration on the day, even as the student was answering the paper at a centre in Arkalgud town. The 16-year-old student had an influenza-like illness and had recovered from dengue recently.

The administration had taken his sample two days ago. This has left the students who appeared for the examination at the centre and the staff members worried.

Besides him, 13 more people tested positive for the infection in the district on the day.

Officials in the Department of Public Instruction said the COVID-19 test of the student was out when he was writing the exam. When the exam staff learnt that he had tested positive, they shifted him to another room where he finished his paper.

The department has also been informed that he underwent thermal screening and his temperature was recorded as normal.