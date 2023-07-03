Student stabbed to death in Bengaluru

July 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A student was stabbed to death close to the college he was studying in, in Manjunathanagar in Basaveshwaranagar on Monday.

Suhail, 17, a I PU student, was returning from college when two men on a bike confronted him and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the spot. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed due to deep injuries on the thigh..

The murder was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera which has been obtained by the police to identify the accused. Suhail had got into a fight with a few people during Bakrid and this could be the reason behind the murder, the police suspect.

A special team has been formed to track down the assailants.

