HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student stabbed to death in Bengaluru

July 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A student was stabbed to death close to the college he was studying in, in Manjunathanagar in Basaveshwaranagar on Monday.

Suhail, 17, a I PU student, was returning from college when two men on a bike confronted him and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the spot. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed due to deep injuries on the thigh..

The murder was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera which has been obtained by the police to identify the accused. Suhail had got into a fight with a few people during Bakrid and this could be the reason behind the murder, the police suspect.

A special team has been formed to track down the assailants.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / death / murder / crime / police / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.