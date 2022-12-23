Student stabbed on college campus in Hassan

December 23, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hassan

A college student was allegedly stabbed by his friends on Government Science College campus in Hassan on Thursday.

Varun Kumar, 19, a student of First Year BCA, suffered injuries. He has been admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. He is a native of Shivapura in Channarayapatna taluk.

Varun was watching a cricket match on the cricket grounds on the campus, when his friend Rakesh and two others picked up an argument with him over a cellphone. Rakesh asked for Varun’s cellphone. As Varun refused to give, Rakesh entered into an argument and beat him up. He struck him with a knife that was carrying in his pocket, according to the police.

Varun Kumar has filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police against Rakesh and two of his friends. The police are investigating the case.