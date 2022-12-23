  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student stabbed on college campus in Hassan

December 23, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A college student was allegedly stabbed by his friends on Government Science College campus in Hassan on Thursday.

Varun Kumar, 19, a student of First Year BCA, suffered injuries. He has been admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. He is a native of Shivapura in Channarayapatna taluk.

Varun was watching a cricket match on the cricket grounds on the campus, when his friend Rakesh and two others picked up an argument with him over a cellphone. Rakesh asked for Varun’s cellphone. As Varun refused to give, Rakesh entered into an argument and beat him up. He struck him with a knife that was carrying in his pocket, according to the police.

Varun Kumar has filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police against Rakesh and two of his friends. The police are investigating the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.