Student set on fire over row over love affair

July 16, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old engineering student sustained third-degree burn injuries after he was allegedly abducted and set on fire by a group of men over a love affair in Kumbalgodu on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shashank, son of Ranganath and a resident of R.R. Nagar.

Initial probe revealed that he had been in a relationship with a relative from Mysuru. The girl’s parents who got to know about this objected strongly and warned Shashank to stay away from her .

On Tuesday, the girl visited Bengaluru and Shashank had gone to meet her. The girl’s family who came to know about this visited Shashank’s house and created a ruckus, assaulted him and took their daughter with them.

The police suspect that the family members of the girl abducted Shashank on Saturday while he was waiting for the bus, to return to home from college .

The accused gang, led by his uncle and seven others, took him to an isolated place near the toll gate in Kumbalgodu, blindfolded him, gagged his mouth, and assaulted him after tying his hands and legs. They poured petrol on him and he was set on fire and they escaped, said the police .

Shashank raised alarm and rolled on the grounds to extinguish the fire. He called his friends and informed them about the incident. They rushed to the spot and took him to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The Kumbalgodu police have registered a case of an attempt to murder, and efforts are on to track down the accused, who are presently on the run.