Student returns home from Ukraine, keen to complete her degree

March 06, 2022 21:30 IST

For Bhumika Shivakumar of Kollegal, it was just another 11 months to go before she would have completed her MBBS course in Kyiv.

Though the war between Russia and Ukraine has interrupted her studies - just as it has in case of thousands of others – Bhumika, who returned home a few days ago, is firm on returning to Ukraine once the war stops.

‘’I have put in almost 5 years of hard work and cannot let go of my education as I am so close to completing my MBBS,’, she said. For now, she intends to rest and recoup to process the trauma of the unfolding war she has witnessed.

‘’The war and the experience of fleeing from Kyiv amidst the raging battle and bombardment all around has been traumatic. But I am strong and will not allow it to sway me. I will overcome it,” said Bhumika.

After recouping for a week or two, she intends to join a hospital to work as a volunteer in any capacity and decide on the course of action depending on how the situation unfolds.

Bhumika and her friends in Ukraine have formed a group and are constantly in touch with each other exchanging information on any new development.

Another student

Meanwhile, Kavya, another student from Chamarajanagar district also returned from Ukraine on Sunday. She is a resident of Kamarahalli in Begur hobli of Gundlupet taluk. The Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal called on the student at her house and inquired about her welfare.