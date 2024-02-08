GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student-Police Experiential Learning Programme launched in Belagavi

The SPELP has a duration of 30 days out of which 15 days will be for practical training at a police station

February 08, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa and Deputy Commissioners of Police P.V. Sneha and Rohan Jagadish with students from various colleges during the launch of SPELP in Belagavi on Thursday.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa and Deputy Commissioners of Police P.V. Sneha and Rohan Jagadish with students from various colleges during the launch of SPELP in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa launched a Student-Police Experiential Learning Programme (SPELP) in Belagavi on Thursday.

The SPELP has a duration of 30 days out of which 15 days will be for practical training at a police station on various laws and also, day-to-day activities at the police station.

The rest include five days practical understanding of City Crime Record Bureau, Control and other office work. Students are then, in the last five days, expected to give feedback on what they learnt.

As many as 65 students from various colleges are participating. They are accompanied by Rani Channamma University nodal officers and NSS officers.

Deputy Commissioners of Police P.V. Sneha and Rohan Jagadeesh were present.

Mr. Sidramappa spoke about the programme and explained the purpose and its benefits to students.

The main objective is to educate students about the police code of conduct and the day-to-day working of a police station, to make students better citizens and also, to make them aware of the ill-effects of drug abuse.

Apart from routinely used laws, students will learn about laws on women and children and cybercrimes.

