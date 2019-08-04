Student Police Cadet programme launched in Shivamogga

To bridge the gap between the police and the public through students, a Student Police Cadet Programme was launched by the district administration, Police and Public Instruction departments at a programme held in the city on Saturday.

Ten schools from the district have been selected for this programme sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Students of eighth and ninth standard in these schools would be trained on issues related to community policing, disaster management, leadership qualities, sanitation and road safety. They would also be apprised of the need to eradicate social evils including child marriage and dowry system.

The classes will be held on three Saturdays in every month.

Ten personnel serving with Karnataka State Reserve Police would be the resource persons.

Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayanand, who launched the programme, called upon the students to develop service-mindedness. Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar H.T. was present.