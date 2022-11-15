Student pass holders can travel any time on city buses

November 15, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has instructed the conductors not to demand ticket fare from students if they go beyond evening hours. The corporation has clarified that student bus passes are valid for 24 hours. However, the bus pass-holders should travel only on the routes mentioned in the pass.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a student complained to the BMTC about being asked to purchase a ticket saying that student passes are not valid after 7 p.m. In this backdrop, the corporation has given oral instructions to conductors to allow students to travel any time.

An official of the BMTC said: “The control room of the BMTC received a complaint recently alleging that a conductor did not allow a student to travel after 7 p.m. Following this, conductors have been asked to allow pass holders to travel even after evening hours.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US