  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student pass holders can travel any time on city buses

November 15, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has instructed the conductors not to demand ticket fare from students if they go beyond evening hours. The corporation has clarified that student bus passes are valid for 24 hours. However, the bus pass-holders should travel only on the routes mentioned in the pass.

Recently, a student complained to the BMTC about being asked to purchase a ticket saying that student passes are not valid after 7 p.m. In this backdrop, the corporation has given oral instructions to conductors to allow students to travel any time.

An official of the BMTC said: “The control room of the BMTC received a complaint recently alleging that a conductor did not allow a student to travel after 7 p.m. Following this, conductors have been asked to allow pass holders to travel even after evening hours.” 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.