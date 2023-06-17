Student organisations seek action against person who allegedly harassed girls

June 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of student organisations in Tirthahalli have approached the police, demanding action against a person, who allegedly harassed several girls.

Office-bearers of the Tirthahalli taluk unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), on Saturday, submitted a complaint to Tirthahalli Police alleging that Pratheek Gowda, who was taluk president of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, took pictures and videos of several girls and harassed them, threatening that he would make the photos and videos go viral on social media.

Sujith T.S., taluk president of NSUI, urged the police to register a sumo moto case and take proper action against the accused.

Similarly, office-bearers of the Shivamogga district unit of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also approached Tirthahalli Police and submitted a complaint alleging that Pratheek of Balebailu was misusing the name of the organisation.

Vijay Gowda, organising secretary of the ABVP, said Pratheek had been relieved of any responsibilities in the ABVP since January 2023. “It has come to our attention that he harassed many people who missed the organisation’s name. The police should take legal action against the accused for the crimes he committed,” he said in his complaint.

When The Hindu contacted Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, the officer said if there was any complaint, the police would register it and take action as per the content of the complaint.