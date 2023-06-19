ADVERTISEMENT

Student killed, three injured as car rams into parked vehicles and electric pole

June 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prakhyath had gone out for a drive along with his friends on Hesaraghatta main road

The Hindu Bureau

The car that was involved in the accident on Hesaraghatta main road on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22-year-old student was killed and three of his friends injured when the car he was driving lost control and collided with two parked cars before ramming a roadside electric pole on Hesaraghatta main road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakhyath Chinnappa, a final year BBM student of a private college. Nataraj, Rakshith, and Basanagowda were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when Prakhyath set out for a drive along with his friends. Prakhyath was a native of Madikeri and staying in a rented house near the college.

According to the police, Prakhyath, who was driving in a rash manner, lost control and collided with vehicles parked on the roadside. The impact of the accident was such that two cars and a scooter were damaged along with the electric pole.

The Peenya traffic police have taken up a case of death due to rash and negligent driving against the driver and further investigations are on. The police have collected samples and sent it to FSL to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

