HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student killed, three injured as car rams into parked vehicles and electric pole

Prakhyath had gone out for a drive along with his friends on Hesaraghatta main road

June 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The car that was involved in the accident on Hesaraghatta main road on Monday morning.

The car that was involved in the accident on Hesaraghatta main road on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22-year-old student was killed and three of his friends injured when the car he was driving lost control and collided with two parked cars before ramming a roadside electric pole on Hesaraghatta main road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakhyath Chinnappa, a final year BBM student of a private college. Nataraj, Rakshith, and Basanagowda were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when Prakhyath set out for a drive along with his friends. Prakhyath was a native of Madikeri and staying in a rented house near the college.

According to the police, Prakhyath, who was driving in a rash manner, lost control and collided with vehicles parked on the roadside. The impact of the accident was such that two cars and a scooter were damaged along with the electric pole.

The Peenya traffic police have taken up a case of death due to rash and negligent driving against the driver and further investigations are on. The police have collected samples and sent it to FSL to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Related Topics

road accident / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.