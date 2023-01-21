ADVERTISEMENT

Student killed in road accident on NICE Road

January 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old student was killed, while her friend riding pillion was injured when a speeding goods vehicle knocked their scooter down at Doddabele junction on NICE road in Kengeri on Friday afternoon.

The deceased Saritha, first year BCom student, had gone to a temple with her friend Anitha and was returning home on a scooter when the accident occurred.

On being hit, Anitha slipped and fell on the safe side, while Saritha was dragged for a few meters along with the scooter and critically wounded.

The duo was rushed to ESI hospital where Saritha was declared dead.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver and are investigating.

