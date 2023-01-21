HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student killed in road accident on NICE Road

January 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old student was killed, while her friend riding pillion was injured when a speeding goods vehicle knocked their scooter down at Doddabele junction on NICE road in Kengeri on Friday afternoon.

The deceased Saritha, first year BCom student, had gone to a temple with her friend Anitha and was returning home on a scooter when the accident occurred.

On being hit, Anitha slipped and fell on the safe side, while Saritha was dragged for a few meters along with the scooter and critically wounded.

The duo was rushed to ESI hospital where Saritha was declared dead.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.