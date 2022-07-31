Student killed in lightning strike
Shilaja Sharanappa, a 17-year-old girl from Malasapur village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, was killed in a lightning strike on Sunday. She was a first year student at Kamalapur Government Pre-University College.
As per information provided by villagers, Shailaja Sharanappa had gone to an agricultural field with her father as it was a holiday. She was taking shelter under a tree in the field as it was raining. She died on the spot after being hit by lightning.
