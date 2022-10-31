Student killed in leopard attack

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20 year-old student of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru was killed in a leopard attack in the rural hinterland of T.Narsipur taluk, on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The  victim was identified as Manjunath who was pursuing B.Com and the incident took place at M.L.Hundi in the taluk.

Sources in the Forest Department said preliminary information said Manjunath was returning from a temple when he was attacked by the leopard. Other sources said he was with his friends when the leopard pounced on him from a thicket while returning from a local temple. Though his friends made attempts to rescue him by pelting stones, Manjunath was inflicted with grievous wounds by the leopard and died of injuries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The incident has created panic among the locals as the area is known to be a leopard habitat though nobody had been harmed so far. Forest officials have launched a combing operation besides placing cages in a bid to trap the animal. The body of Manjunath was shifted to K.R.Hospital for post mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app