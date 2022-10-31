Student killed in leopard attack

A 20 year-old student of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru was killed in a leopard attack in the rural hinterland of T.Narsipur taluk, on Monday

The victim was identified as Manjunath who was pursuing B.Com and the incident took place at M.L.Hundi in the taluk.

Sources in the Forest Department said preliminary information said Manjunath was returning from a temple when he was attacked by the leopard. Other sources said he was with his friends when the leopard pounced on him from a thicket while returning from a local temple. Though his friends made attempts to rescue him by pelting stones, Manjunath was inflicted with grievous wounds by the leopard and died of injuries.

The incident has created panic among the locals as the area is known to be a leopard habitat though nobody had been harmed so far. Forest officials have launched a combing operation besides placing cages in a bid to trap the animal. The body of Manjunath was shifted to K.R.Hospital for post mortem.