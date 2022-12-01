Student killed in leopard attack in T. Narsipur

December 01, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MYSURU

This is the second such incident in recent weeks

The Hindu Bureau

A student was killed in a leopard attack at Kebehundi village in T. Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district on Thursday.

The victim, Meghana, 21, was pursuing her degree course in the Government First Grade College in T. Narsipur. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Meghana ventured out of her house towards the agricultural farm. She was dragged for about 200 meters by the leopard which left her and disappeared in the thickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her family members and local villagers who were alerted by Meghana’s screams rushed to the spot and saw her grievously injured. Meghana was taken to the local government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. This is the second such incident in the taluk; a student of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru was killed under similar circumstances by a leopard in October.

---eom---

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US