Student killed in leopard attack in T. Narsipur

December 01, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MYSURU

A student was killed in a leopard attack at Kebehundi village in T. Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district on Thursday.

The victim, Meghana, 21, was pursuing her degree course in the Government First Grade College in T. Narsipur. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Meghana ventured out of her house towards the agricultural farm. She was dragged for about 200 meters by the leopard which left her and disappeared in the thickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her family members and local villagers who were alerted by Meghana’s screams rushed to the spot and saw her grievously injured. Meghana was taken to the local government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. This is the second such incident in the taluk; a student of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru was killed under similar circumstances by a leopard in October.

---eom---