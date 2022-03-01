Student killed in Kharkiv had studied in Nanjangud

Naveen S.G., the medical student from Karnataka who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, had studied in Nanjangud in Mysuru district though he belonged to Haveri district as his father was working in a factory in the temple town.

His teachers described him as a meritorious and obedient student. His teachers expressed shock over the tragedy as the management of Unity PU College in Nanjangud was in touch with the student worried about his safety after the crisis broke out in Ukraine.

Rammohan E.K., Kannada lecturer in the college, said Naveen was a 2016-17 batch student who scored 556 in first PU and 553 in second PU. “I still remember his smile. He was a meritorious student. His father was working at SIPM and therefore he studied in the town. He topped in SSLC in Adarsha School. I’m shocked that the student I taught is no more,” the heartbroken lecturer said.

Naveen had taken coaching for NEET in the college as his dream was to become a doctor.

“In February this year, Naveen contacted the college with a request for some correction in the marks card, after a gap of four years. The correction was done and copies were mailed to him. After the crisis, the college management, which knew Naveen is studying in Ukraine, enquired about his safety to which he replied that he was safe in a bunker,” Mr. Rammohan recalled.