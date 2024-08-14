ADVERTISEMENT

Student killed in accident on NICE road

Published - August 14, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old student was killed on the spot when he lost control of his motorcycle and slipped near Ramsandra Bridge on NICE road on Wednesday. Shayne Mario Santosh was a BTech student at Christ College, Kumbagodu campus.

According to the Jnanabharathi police, Shayne was heading towards Magadi road via Kengeri. As he was speeding and riding on the left side of the road, he encountered some obstacles which caused him to lose control and slip.

Despite wearing a helmet, he sustained multiple head injuries and died on the spot. The Jnanabharathi police have registered a case.

