Karnataka

Student killed as lorry hits two-wheeler

Special Correspondent BELAGAVI August 01, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:34 IST

A sixteen-year-old PU student was killed in a road accident in Belagavi on Monday.

Sadia Palegar was riding pillion on her mother’s motorbike when a lorry carrying sand hit the vehicle near the Sabji Mandi Road here. The girl who was on her way to college died instantly. Her mother suffered some injuries.

Sadia Palegar was a student of Bharatesh PU College. Her father passed away recently. Her mother was trying to take her to college via the Old Fort Road when the accident happened.

The police said that the lorry did not have any licence to carry sand. “Sand trolleys are not allowed in the city in the morning hours. That is why sand transporters used a lorry that is usually used to transport vegetables and fruits,’’ said a police officer.

A case has been registered.

