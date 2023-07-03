ADVERTISEMENT

Student injured in college campus in freak accident, management booked for negligence

July 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaggalipura police registered an FIR against the college management after a 20-year-old student sustained injuries in a freak accident at the college campus on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by the injured student Abhishek K., the police charged the management under section 338 (causing grievous hurt due to rash and negligent act to endanger human life) of the IPC.

The victim Abhishek was coming out of the classroom around 10 a.m. on Saturday when a wooden plank, part of the centering work of the ceiling of the building fell on him. Abhishek fainted, sustaining cut injuries on his head and two of his teeth were broken due to the impact. The other students rushed him to a private hospital nearby and later shifted to another hospital where he was being treated in ICU.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The management has undertaken construction work while the students were around, which amounts to negligence and endangering the lives of student, a police officer said .

The police have summoned the administrative officials concerned seeking explanation based on which legal action will be initiated .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US