Student injured in college campus in freak accident, management booked for negligence

July 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kaggalipura police registered an FIR against the college management after a 20-year-old student sustained injuries in a freak accident at the college campus on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by the injured student Abhishek K., the police charged the management under section 338 (causing grievous hurt due to rash and negligent act to endanger human life) of the IPC.

The victim Abhishek was coming out of the classroom around 10 a.m. on Saturday when a wooden plank, part of the centering work of the ceiling of the building fell on him. Abhishek fainted, sustaining cut injuries on his head and two of his teeth were broken due to the impact. The other students rushed him to a private hospital nearby and later shifted to another hospital where he was being treated in ICU.

The management has undertaken construction work while the students were around, which amounts to negligence and endangering the lives of student, a police officer said .

The police have summoned the administrative officials concerned seeking explanation based on which legal action will be initiated .

