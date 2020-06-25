Student injured, his father killed in road accident

For SSLC student Vishwanath, who was supposed to write his examination on Thursday, the first day turned tragic as his father Nagareddy (53) died on the spot in a road accident near Miyyapur Cross in Deodurg taluk.
Nagareddy was taking his son on his motorcycle to an examination centre at Gabbur village when the accident occurred.
According to sources, Nagareddy, who was also a primary school teacher at Sunkeshwarhal village, fell on the road after his motorcycle skidded as he tried to avoid hitting a buffalo which came on to the road suddenly.
Vishwanth, who suffered injuries, was immediately taken to the government hospital in Deodurg where his condition is stated to be stable.
Deputy Director of Public Instructions B.H. Gonal told The Hindu that “it was very unfortunate that the student lost his father in the accident.”
The student will be allowed to write the supplementary examination, he added.
