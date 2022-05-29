Student goes to court to get complaint registered
Bagalkot Police have registered a case against the principal of a college, a police inspector and others after a Muslim student said that he was assaulted for wearing a skull cap.
The student, who said that the police had refused to register his complaint filed in the police station, said that he approached court seeking a direction to the police to register his complaint.
The case was registered in May, while the incident is said to have happened on February 18.
Naveed Hasan Tharathari, a first year degree student from Terdal, has said that he was assaulted by the principal and four others for wearing a skull cap. He has also said that the police inspector in Terdal refused to register a case against the principal despite repeated requests. He then approached the magistrate’s court in Rabakavi-Banahatti later.
The police have also registered a case against Naveed Tharathari and his father, after the principal said that they assaulted him and disrupted his official duties.
The court has issued orders with a direction to the authorities to appoint Deputy Superintendent of Police Jamkhandi as Investigating Officer. The court will take up the matter for hearing on June 20.
