Karnataka

Student goes to court to get complaint registered

Bagalkot Police have registered a case against the principal of a college, a police inspector and others after a Muslim student said that he was assaulted for wearing a skull cap.

The student, who said that the police had refused to register his complaint filed in the police station, said that he approached court seeking a direction to the police to register his complaint.

The case was registered in May, while the incident is said to have happened on February 18.

Naveed Hasan Tharathari, a first year degree student from Terdal, has said that he was assaulted by the principal and four others for wearing a skull cap. He has also said that the police inspector in Terdal refused to register a case against the principal despite repeated requests. He then approached the magistrate’s court in Rabakavi-Banahatti later.

The police have also registered a case against Naveed Tharathari and his father, after the principal said that they assaulted him and disrupted his official duties.

The court has issued orders with a direction to the authorities to appoint Deputy Superintendent of Police Jamkhandi as Investigating Officer. The court will take up the matter for hearing on June 20.


