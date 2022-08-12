Karnataka

Student gives up history exam on Sunny Leone’s birthday

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 12, 2022 01:13 IST
A first year B.A. student of Bangalore University gave up answering his first semester history examination for the birthday of actor Sunny Leone. This came to light at the time of evaluation on Thursday.

The university conducted the undergraduate (UG) examinations in May and June. The history examination was held in May. The university has digitised the evaluation system, and when the evaluator logged in to the system, he was shocked to see one particular answer sheet.

Instead of answering the questions, the student scratched out the answer of the first question and answered the second question: “Today is actress Sunny Leone’s birthday. She is my lover and due to her birthday, I am not writing this exam today.’’

He also requested his friends and others to wish her, and to the evaluator: “Due to the birthday of Sunny Leone, I did not prepare properly for the examination.” He left the rest of the paper blank.

