Student gets ‘insight’ into functioning of district administration in Mysuru

Winner of an essay competition conducted to mark ‘World Youth Skills Day’ was given a chance to spend a day with the DC

A first-year B. Com student of JSS Women’s College in Kollegal got a ‘’ringside’’ view of functioning of the district administration besides spending an entire day apprising herself of the issues dealt by a senior IAS officer, in Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

Ms. J. Agnes Sarah was adjudged the winner of an essay competition conducted to mark World Youth Skills Day and the prize was to spend a day with the Deputy Commissioner, the functioning of the bureaucracy and the range of issues dealt by it.

Agnes Sarah was received by the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal who had a light chit chat with the youngster. She queried about the student’s future plans and Agnes Sarah replied that she aspired to be a chartered accountant.

Later, Agnes Sarah sat through various meetings chaired by Ms. Somal on issues ranging from Tribal Education Development and Dasara to the construction of Valmiki Bhavan. She also made notes about the proceedings for her future reference and was busy jotting down her experience.

An eventful day in the life of the student, it concluded with a felicitation organised for Agnes Sarah by the DC who wished her well in her endeavours. Later, Agnes Sarah shared her experience and said it was a momentous occasion and she felt happy about it. She also thanked the DC and other departments coming under the district administration to make it happen.

‘’I had the experience of sitting through the meetings and learning about the decision-making process, the patience with which issues her heard or suggestions given and was truly inspiring,” she said.

Additional DC Katyayini Devi, Additional SP K.S. Sundar Raj, Agnes Sarah’s father Joseph Alexander, her mother Sharmila and others were present.