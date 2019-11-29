Student from Mysuru shot dead in U.S.

Abhishek Chand, 25, of Mysuru, who was pursuing a master’s degree in computer science in San Bernardino, California, was shot dead in the United States by unidentified miscreants on Thursday.

Family sources who confirmed the incident told The Hindu that details of the shooting incident was sketchy but it was confirmed that Abhishek — who had taken up a part-time job in a motel — was about to wind up his work for the day when the shooting took place.

Abhishek had completed his BE in computer science from Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology (VVIET) in Mysuru and had moved to the U.S. for his postgraduate studies about 18 months ago.

His father, Sudesh Chand, is an instructor at the Upanishat Yoga Centre in Kuvempunagar and mother, Nandini Aithal, is a housewife.

Family members received a call around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday informing them about the shooting incident. There was no official communiqué, but around 5.30 a.m. there was another call that informed them of Abhishek’s death.

This was later confirmed by the staff of the university where Abhishek was enrolled and volunteers from Team Aids, an organisation that helps victims afflicted by disasters or tragedies in foreign countries and their family members, said the family source.

Sudesh and Nandini have already contacted Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who has promised all help and has also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance and coordination with the Indian Embassy in the United States. Family sources said the parents are planning to leave for the U.S. as the legal procedures to secure the body will be an elaborate affair entailing police inquest.

Meanwhile, M. Ravishankar, principal of VVIET, where Abhishek completed his engineering (2012-2016 batch), said he recalled him as a studious and sincere student. “I taught him two subjects and he came across as a bright student who was keen on higher studies,” said Mr. Ravishankar.

Vasu, former MLA and founder chairperson of Vidya Vikas Educational Trust, said the institute commiserates with the family in their hour of grief. It would also try to extend all possible assistance through its network and sources to the bereaved family, he added.